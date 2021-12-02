Metronome Price Tops $5.68 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00010069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $165,774.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00095072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,408.84 or 0.99937712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,617,729 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,535 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

