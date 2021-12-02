Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 90,380.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,818 shares of company stock valued at $786,673. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

