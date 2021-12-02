Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

