Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 24,084 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 114,685.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.