Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 95,722.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.