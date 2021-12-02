Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $13,719,069.70 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,520.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,450.83.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $237,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.