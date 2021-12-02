MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CIF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,280. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

