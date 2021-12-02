Michael Dennis Casey Sells 30,100 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Carter’s by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

