Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,400. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of MAA opened at $201.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

