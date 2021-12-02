Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $355.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.