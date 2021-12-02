Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

