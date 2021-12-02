Mike Maddox Acquires 1,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CEO Mike Maddox acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.