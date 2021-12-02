Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.76. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

