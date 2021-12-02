Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.33% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

