Millennium Management LLC Purchases 13,632 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

