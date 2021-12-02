Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,240 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

SP stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $614.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

