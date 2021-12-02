MINISO Group (MNSO) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MINISO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 4.25% 8.84% 5.47% MINISO Group Competitors 2.73% 13.07% 5.10%

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MINISO Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MINISO Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 289 2056 2923 110 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.60%. Given MINISO Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million 62.14 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 29.15

MINISO Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MINISO Group competitors beat MINISO Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

