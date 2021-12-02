MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.14. 36,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 711,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 57.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

