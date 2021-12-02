Mirrored Apple Market Cap Reaches $21.16 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.78 or 0.00299688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and $129,874.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 125,372 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.