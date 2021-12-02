Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.04

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

MHVYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

