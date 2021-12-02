Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MTSFY stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

