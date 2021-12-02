Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Down 4.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.