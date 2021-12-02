Mizuho Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NASDAQ APA opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. APA has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

