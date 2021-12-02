Mizuho Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $276.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

NYSE PXD opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $120,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

