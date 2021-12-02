Mizuho Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $198.08 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

