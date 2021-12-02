MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $823.55

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 823.55 ($10.76) and traded as low as GBX 713.08 ($9.32). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 10,740 shares changing hands.

GLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 782.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 823.55. The company has a market cap of £419.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders bought 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,710 in the last three months.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

