Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.30 ($0.38). 91,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 589,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.41).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.31.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

