Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $973.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.