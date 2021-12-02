Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $368.51, but opened at $350.45. Moderna shares last traded at $341.11, with a volume of 150,763 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.