Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

MNR stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.