Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.86. 14,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

