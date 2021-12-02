Morgan Stanley Acquires 27,294 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 73,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSUS opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

