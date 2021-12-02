Morgan Stanley Acquires 65,816 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

