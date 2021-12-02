Morgan Stanley Buys 20,123 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

