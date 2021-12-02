Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 263,502 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,611,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 385,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.