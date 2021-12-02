Morgan Stanley Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,261,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.42 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

