Morgan Stanley Increases Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $5,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after buying an additional 354,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $611,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

