Morgan Stanley Lowers Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Amundi stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. Amundi has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $90.53.
Amundi Company Profile
