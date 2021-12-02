Morgan Stanley Lowers Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Amundi stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. Amundi has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

