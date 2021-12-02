Morgan Stanley Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.
DISH stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
