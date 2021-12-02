Morgan Stanley Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.