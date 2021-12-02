Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of DBV Technologies worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

