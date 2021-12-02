Morgan Stanley Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DOC opened at $17.52 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 507,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

