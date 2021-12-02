Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.47 and traded as high as C$17.68. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 52,120 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

