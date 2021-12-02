Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0487 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $22.22 million and $543,693.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.