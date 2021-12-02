Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 49.8% in November

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MOVE opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 7,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.