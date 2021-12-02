MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski Sells 800 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSCI opened at $616.35 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in MSCI by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

