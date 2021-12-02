Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 100,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Muhammad Raghib Hussain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. 8,805,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.