MVL Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $225.08 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,672,776 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

