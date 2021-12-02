MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman Acquires 5,000 Shares

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joshua Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00.

Shares of MYMD stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYMD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,609,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.