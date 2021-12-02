MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman Acquires 5,000 Shares

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Joshua Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00.
Shares of MYMD stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.
