MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 535.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

