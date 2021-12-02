N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 3733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get N-able alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. Analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.